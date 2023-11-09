The Albatross Musical Theatre Company has long been known for outstanding performances that show off the best music talent the region has to offer.
However the latest production of Footloose sets a new standard for energy, excitement, and a level of excellence that is consistent across the entire cast.
Director and choreographer Rachel Rienits has done an amazing job to pull together a large cast of about 60 performers, turning them into a tight-knit team.
"I have choreographed and directed smaller shows in the past, but this is the biggest challenge so far with all the singers, dancers, and then there is the live band," Ms Rienits said.
"The Footloose story is close to my heart, and who doesn't love the music?
"The cast and band are fantastic, the talent speaks for itself," she said.
They have been pulled together into a powerful and moving show that is sure to get people out of their seat - not only dancing but applauding.
The lead performers are Daniel Layson as Ren McCormack and Molly Parish-Gibbons as Ariel Moore, and both star as they sing and dance through the tale of rebellious youngsters fighting to change a small town stuck in the pain of the past.
But their level of excellence is continued throughout the cast.
Josif Jovanoski as Reverend Moore, Tylah Henry as Rusty, Ollie Ellery as Willard Hewitt, Jesse Rixon as Chuck Cranston, Rosie Ellery as Vi Moore, Miriam Williams as Ethel McCormack, Harmony Dyer as Wendy Jo, Shenae Boulton as Urleen and Dave Broadhurst as Cowboy Bob are all exceptional, and display the region's huge depth of musical talent.
Each has the potential to steal the show, but tight direction from Ms Rienits keeps the performances in balance.
They are backed up by more singers and dancers who make solid contributions to what is a memorable night out.
And watch out for the paradise dance, which is simply beautiful.
An indication of the show's quality was seen in the final dress rehearsal that also doubled as a media preview, and earned a standing ovation from those in attendance.
Footloose the Musical, by the Albatross Musical Theatre Company, is being performed at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
There are six shows - Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 at 7.30pm, Sunday November 12 at 2pm, then Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at 7.30pm, and Sunday November 19 at 2pm.
Tickets are available through the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
