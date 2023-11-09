The Nowra Warriors dominated the Group 7 rugby league competition in 1993 - winning premierships in the seniors and under 18 divisions.
And 30 years later those teams will be celebrated during a Warriors reunion that started with the focus on the 1993 premiership teams, but has since grown to encompass all former players, coaches and administrators.
The 1993 victories capped off an interesting season for the Warriors, according to the under 18s coach that year, Ken Kennedy.
The first grade side won only two games in the first round, but a change to training techniques mid-way through the season seemed to have the desired effect.
The firsts started having opposed training sessions with the under 18s, who went through the entire season unbeaten, Mr Kennedy recalled.
The training change sparked a dramatic improvement in the senior players, who went through all the return matches unbeaten.
The senior coach was Tony Mitchell, a Vietnam veteran and ex-Penrith first grader, who has since passed away.
"Mitch was a wonderful guy with a bit of character," Mr Kennedy recalled.
Under his leadership the senior side beat Batemans Bay in the final, before facing Bomaderry in the grand final at the Nowra Showground.
Bomaderry was the hot favourite to win the premiership, but the Warriors took the points in the hard-fought local derby.
Memories of that win, along with many others, will be shared during the reunion at the North Nowra Tavern on Saturday, November 18.
The 1993 victories led to further successes for some, with player Aaron White going on the play first grade with South Sydney, while Mr Kennedy spent 17 years as an NRL executive.
He has been a key figure in organising the reunion, and said there had been a strong response with more than 100 expected to attend.
He said there would also be tributes paid to former players and officials who were no longer around.
Special polo shirts are being made for the reunion, which starts at 11am.
