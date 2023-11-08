Marine Rescue volunteers along the South Coast have contributed to a record number of search and rescue missions across the state during October.
There were 386 rescues across the state made it the busiest ever start to the boating season.
They included 14 at Port Kembla, 14 and Batemans Bay, nine at Jervis Bay, five at Sussex Inlet and two at Tuross Moruya.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said just over a quarter of responses last month were for emergency situations.
"During October, our volunteers responded to 101 emergencies including seven Mayday calls, almost a dozen medical emergencies, capsized vessels and search and rescue missions for missing people," Mr Barrell said.
Another 57 per cent of calls for assistance were for mechanical or fuel issues.
"We are pleading with boaters to make sure that their vessel is in good working order before heading out, please carry enough fuel with some in reserve and make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket," Mr Barrell said.
The missions resulted in 818 people people being safely returned to shore.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers managed 16,074 radio calls through local unit bases and the State Communications Centre at Belrose during October, and Mr Barrell reminded boaters of the importance of logging on with Marine Rescue.
"Just over 4,000 boaters logged on with the service last month, predominately by marine radio VHF channel 16 or through the free Marine Rescue app,'' Commissioner Barrell said.
With the boating season beginning with such high demand for Marine Rescue across the state, Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib praised the service's 3,365 volunteers and urged boaters to log on to ensure volunteers could assist.
"Boaters can be assured that the committed volunteers at Marine Rescue NSW have their back in the event they need assistance on the water," Mr Dib said.
"Their dedication ensures that the state's waterways remain as safe as possible.
"Boaters who log on with Marine Rescue NSW are assured that their volunteers will start looking for them if they don't return as planned," Mr Dib said.
