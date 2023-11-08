Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.
First home buyers are eager to buy, but they face challenges such as tight listing numbers and construction costs, so more reasonably priced established housing is becoming a popular option.
The Register has tracked down where and what type of property first home buyers can potentially snap up in and around St Georges Basin at $650,000 or less.
This price-point maximises the NSW government's full stamp duty exemption for first home buyers, for properties valued under $800,000.
Older homes that have been renovated, under this price point provide an opportunity for first home buyers, such as the three-bedroom, one bathroom house currently listed at 45 Claylands Drive, St Georges Basin.
Situated on a 735sqm (approx.) block in a peaceful locale, it has an open floor plan, designed to maximise picturesque views.
It provides a spacious outdoor deck, built-in robes, split system heating and cooling, and is close to local beaches, along with Vincentia and Huskisson.
It has a price guide of $630,000 - $650,000.
Also on the market is 39/35 The Basin Road, St Georges Basin.
This three-bedroom house is a part of Basin Shores estate and boasts an open floor plan, with a generous living area, contemporary kitchen, central bathroom, and additional toilet in the laundry.
The property features space for three vehicles; air conditioning; store room/workshop; motorhome carport; front veranda with adjustable blinds; proximity to the water; and ramp access, while the estate has a heated pool, bowling greens and tennis courts.
It has a price guide of $599,000 - $649,000.
Sanctuary Point also offers plenty of opportunity for first home buyers under this price point, such as 169 The Park Drive, Sanctuary Point.
It has a price guide of $579,000.
Located on a 556sqm block, close to local shops, amenities and the beaches of Jervis Bay.
The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom, with an additional toilet in the laundry. It has vinyl timber look flooring; reverse cycle air conditioning; original kitchen; front balcony; rear yard and deck; and shed.
The renovated house at 109 The Park Drive, Sanctuary Point is currently on the market.
A coastal contemporary home, situated on a 556sqm block that takes advantage of all that Sanctuary Point has to offer.
This three-bedroom home features an open plan living area; reverse cycle air conditioning; solar electricity; covered outdoor entertaining area; rear yard and shed.
It has a price guide of $620,000.
The two-storey home at 35 Roulstone Crescent, Sanctuary Point, is another property that could interest first home buyers, with a price guide of $610,000 - $630,000.
The low maintenance, three-bedroom home features include an open living space with Panasonic split system; well-equipped kitchen; renovated bathroom and additional toilet.
It also has a workshop; laundry with chute from the upstairs; undercover carport; fenced in rear yard; and front deck.
Just next door at 37 Roulstone Crescent, Sanctuary Point, there is another two-storey home currently listed with a price guide of $610,000 - $630,000.
The house's interior features a well-equipped kitchen; dining space and breakfast nook; Panasonic split systems; floating timber floorboards built-in robes; ceiling fans; and laundry with an additional toilet and shower.
Outside you'll find a balcony that spans the length of the home; covered back dec; fire pit; grassed yard, extending to the Tomerong Creek for direct access; off street parking; and garden shed.
Another low maintenance property is currently listed at 183 Kerry Street, Sanctuary Point.
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has a price guide of $619,000.
This little cottage lies n the heart of Sanctuary Point, close to the water's edge and walking tracks, while also a short walk to the local shops, health care facilities, primary school, day care, golf course and Country Club.
The 600sqm block of land, features a single car garage; large windows; high ceilings; modern touches; air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Also currently listed in Sanctuary Point is 71 Warrego Drive.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom brick home features built-in robes; separate bathroom and toilets; sunroom; home office space; single car garage; rear yard and shed; and established gardens.
It has a price guide of $630,000 - $650,000.
There are also some villas currently listed around the region, such as at 6/30 Frederick Street, Sanctuary Point.
With a price guide of $550,000 this three-bedroom unit is situated in a small six-villas complex, in close proximity to the waters of St Georges Basin,
The low maintenance home features an open floor plan; separate bathroom and toilet; two-car garage; and neatly landscaped yard.
Unique gems can be found around the region and 43 Edmund Street, Sanctuary Point is one of them.
The 695sqm block has a one-of-a-kind custom designed, two-bedroom home features timber floors; a mudbrick feature wall; high ceilings; open-plan layout; generous loft area; and outdoor entertaining areas (front and back).
It has a price guide of $600,000 - $650,000.
