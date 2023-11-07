South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Defence holding HMAS Albatross PFAS information sessions in Nowra

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 8 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map of HMAS Albatross and the PFAS management and monitoring areas. Picture supplied.
A map of HMAS Albatross and the PFAS management and monitoring areas. Picture supplied.

Concerns about the impacts of PFAS contamination on and around HMAS Albatross will be discussed during information sessions in Nowra on Thursday, November 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.