Concerns about the impacts of PFAS contamination on and around HMAS Albatross will be discussed during information sessions in Nowra on Thursday, November 9.
Defence officials are attending the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre to provide updates on management and remediation activities, along with ongoing monitoring.
That monitoring has focused on sampling surface water and groundwater, travelling from the Naval base where per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances were used in firefighting foams.
Investigations in recent years revealed the PFAS contamination from HMAS Albatross presented an elevated exposure risk to human health and to local plant and animal life in some locations.
They found rain caused surface water to run off to the west and east of the base.
West flowing surface water travelled into the Braidwood Drain, which eventually enters the Shoalhaven River, while water moving to the east flowed into Yerriyong Gully and the upper sections of Currambene Creek, eventually entering Jervis Bay.
The finding led to the EPA issuing precautionary dietary advice for people regularly eating luderick, sea mullet, sand whiting, dusky flathead, silverbiddy and mulloway caught from the Shoalhaven River and Currambene Creek.
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite will address the Nowra forums.
"I recognise and understand that PFAS contamination is a significant concern for community members living near Defence bases throughout Australia," Mr Thistlethwaite said.
"I welcome your attendance at this session, to share stories and concerns regarding PFAS contamination from HMAS Albatross and receive the latest information about what Defence is doing to remediate PFAS off the base."
SESSION DETAILS:
12pm - 2pm Defence available for discussion with community
5:30pm - 6:30pm Defence available for discussion with community
6:30pm - 6:55pm Assistant Minister for Defence address, and Department of Defence presentation
6:55pm - 7:15pm Question and Answer with Assistant Minister for Defence and close session
