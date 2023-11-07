It is time to get into the swim throughout the Shoalhaven, with the village pools opening on Saturday, November 4.
The village pools at Berry, Greenwell Point, Kangaroo Valley, Milton and Shoalhaven Heads will remain open until March 31, 2024.
"Shoalhaven Village Pools are a fantastic part of our community, offering a place for friends and families to pool together and enjoy our summer," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"As we gear up for the season, we look forward to seeing familiar faces and welcoming newcomers to our pools," Cr Findley said.
A range of facilities and services, including lifeguards and first-aid, will be available to ensure a safe environment for everyone.
For more information, including operating hours, visit the Shoalhaven Swim Sport and Fitness website.
