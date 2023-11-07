A toy drive has been launched to help women and families in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra areas escaping domestic violence.
Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast, Ryan Park, has launched the initiative to support local charity Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI), which delivers the toys to women and families who are experiencing domestic violence and homelessness.
SAHSSI CEO Diane Manns said the festive season was particularly difficult for these families.
"Christmas can be an extremely difficult time of year for those who are impacted by domestic violence or are without stable accommodation," she said.
"During this difficult time, our families need more love and support than ever and this drive goes a long way to empowering parents and making Christmas special for their children."
Mr Park has held the toy drive every year since being elected to the NSW Parliament in 2011, and urged people to take part.
"When you're heading out to do your Christmas shopping this year, please consider buying some extra toys and make this Christmas special for those who need it most," he said.
"These simple acts of kindness can mean the world to vulnerable women and their children."
Donations can be dropped off at the Homeless Hub, 93 Plunkett Street in Nowra, which is open Tuesday to Friday.
