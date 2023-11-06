The Shoalhaven has a long and illustrious connection with the Melbourne Cup.
From Archer, the winner of the first two Melbourne Cups, through several other winners trained at Terara by Etienne de Mestre, ad then to Arwon - which is Nowra spelled backwards - the Shoalhaven has staked a firm claim as the nation's cups capital.
And there is a chance of that continuing today, with the running of the 2023 Cup.
Number 24 in the race is True Marvel, which in the past was regularly running on Callala Beach as Richard Butler took him for pre-training work for trainer Matthew Smith of Warwick Farm.
Mr Butler said the 3200 metre Melbourne Cup was the right distance for True Marvel - a proven stayer which had won races up to 3800 metres.
"He's only ever performed over the longer trips, so it will be interesting to see what he does," Mr Butler said.
The eight-year-old gelding is one of the rank outsiders in the Cup field after two finishes of eighth and two of 10th from four starts this Spring, but has defied the odds before - coming second in this year's Sydney Cup when starting at 150-1, and third in this year's Brisbane Cup.
True Marvel has been drawn to start from barrier 10 - one of the most successful barriers in Cup history, with six winners - the most recent in 2014.
True Marvel is being ridden by jockey Ben Thompson.
