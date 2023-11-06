South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley calls for work to continue

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:39am, first published November 6 2023 - 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, State Member for South Coast Liza Butler, and Labor's duty MLC for Kiama, Dr Sarah Kaine, announce major work on the Nowra Bridge Project is only days away from finishing. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, State Member for South Coast Liza Butler, and Labor's duty MLC for Kiama, Dr Sarah Kaine, announce major work on the Nowra Bridge Project is only days away from finishing. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Work on the Nowra Bridge project is nearing completion, with all lanes on the north-bound bridge opened today - Monday, November 6.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.