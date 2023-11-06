Work on the Nowra Bridge project is nearing completion, with all lanes on the north-bound bridge opened today - Monday, November 6.
All lanes on the centre, south-bound bridge were also due to be open today, but wet weather has delayed the final line marking.
Transport for NSW senior project manager Scott Fayers said the final line marking would be competed as soon as weather allowed.
But with work on the bridge about to come to and end, Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley raised concerns the improved traffic flow across the Shoalhaven River will just move traffic bottlenecks.
"What we know is that people will come off the bridge and get gridlocked at the Kalandar Street intersection," Cr Findley said as she called for more action on the East Nowra Sub Arterial Road and the Hillcrest Avenue to Yalwal Road sub-arterial.
"ENSAR will be a part of unlocking the congestion for Nowra's future, but unless we look at that focus now for Kalandar Street and beyond, I do fear that all of the money and all of the investment and all of the good things that will come out of this project will grind to a halt," Cr Findley said.
She spoke of the need "to keep Nowra moving because we'll need to do all that planning concurrently with any future bypass wherever that should end up".
Cr Findley said while "people were excited to see the bridge's lanes opening, "My big ask of Transport for NSW is to just tell you that we don't want you to go.
"We need you here, we've got plenty of projects for you, we do want some of your workforce to come back to Shoalhaven City Council because we know that councils across the region have bled some of their workforce into this project, so it would be great to get some of those people back into our building," she said.
"But where we also want to see some early investment and early planning is on Kalander Street intersection, and the Yalwal Road and Hillcrest Avenue sub-arterial advanced as well."
Opening all lanes is the final major milestone in the $342 million bridge project, jointly funded by the state and federal governments.
One of the key people in obtaining funding for the project, State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward, was not invited to the media event, and hit out at politicians basking in the light of work done by others.
"Once again, we are seeing Labor and the Greens shamelessly trying to take credit for other people's work," Mr Ward said.
"Labor tried this trick with the Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment and now it's the bridge that was opened before the State Election.
"Labor had about as much to do with building the Nowra Bridge and the Shoalhaven Hospital upgrade as I did inventing the internet.
"Do they really think people are that stupid?" Mr Ward said.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, defended her position.
"This is about commonwealth funding and state funding, irrespective of who is in government," she said.
"I was the federal member when the sod was turned on the Nowra Bridge Project in June 2020, and my party wasn't in government then but I was there, and my soul aim is to make sure that road projects and infrastructure projects are delivered for people in this community," she said.
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, said while the bridge project would mean faster travel between Nowra and Bomaderry it had "also delivered better freight access across the Shoalhaven River by removing over-size and over-mass restrictions".
Final minor finishing work across the project, with minimal traffic impacts, will continue into 2024 with landscaping, small pavement and footpath jobs, and restoration of the site compound areas due to be completed by mid-2024 - weather permitting.
Once complete, a separate set of work will start on planning for the historic Nowra bridge's new chapter and rehabilitation.
