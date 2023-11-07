Hair and Beauty Academy Open Week Advertising Feature

Open week introduces you to the largest hair and beauty training facility in the region.

Can you see yourself working in the hair and beauty industry?

Shoalhaven Community College's Hair and Beauty Academy is the largest hair and beauty training facility in the Shoalhaven region, with modern, spacious, and well-equipped hair and beauty training rooms.

Their annual Hair and Beauty Open Week, from November 13-17, 9am to 6.30pm each day, is a wonderful opportunity to get a sneak peek of the facilities, meet the trainers, and find out how you can kick-start your career.



The academy offers the largest range of hair and beauty qualifications in the area, from short courses through to diplomas.



As a registered training organisation overseen by the government, all hair and beauty qualifications are subsidised and nationally accredited.

The academy is popular with students and employers alike, as many local salon owners choose the hair and beauty academy for their apprentices and trainees. Graduates are highly regarded in the hair and beauty industry and experience high employment rates.

The academy is known for its friendly and reassuring learning environment, as well as its flexibility and high-quality training.

Flexible study options are available. Pictures supplied

"As a community college, we can offer hands-on individualised training to small groups. We also run short evening courses in skill sets to suit people already working in the industry who are looking to upgrade their skills. All our trainers are local business owners or work in local salons. It's a very supportive and connected environment to learn in," said Lillian Spence, hair and beauty coordinator.

The Hair and Beauty Academy also deliver apprenticeships and traineeships. They offer flexible study options to suit your business and your apprentice or trainee, including face-to-face, online, work-based, or a combination to meet your needs.

"We are approved to deliver a range of apprenticeships and traineeships through our team of highly qualified and skilled trainers who specialise in the latest training packages. Students receive personalised and individually focused support and training for any level of experience," Ms Spence said.

"All NSW apprentices and most new-entrant trainees are eligible for funding under the NSW Government's Smart and Skilled funding initiative for the qualification that supports their apprenticeship or traineeship."

The academy is excited to launch the Certificate II in Retail Cosmetics in early 2024. Enrolments are now open for Term 1.

