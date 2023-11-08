South Coast Register
Our picks for Shoalhaven events this week

By Staff Reporters
November 9 2023 - 8:00am
Jervis Bay's Santa on the Beach returns on Friday, November 10. Picture via Shoalhaven.com.
Jervis Bay Santa on the Beach

It's that time of year again

Celebrate Christmas with a stunning Santa on the Beach portrait with Jervis Bay as the backdrop. Don't miss Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. Private 'early Christmas' / out of season bookings are also available. People with access needs are actively welcomed. There is a carpark and facilities to support people who use a wheelchair. It also caters for people with sufficient mobility to climb a few steps but who would benefit from fixtures to aid balance. This includes people using walking frames and mobility aids. It's at Jervis Bay Beach on Friday, November 10 from 8am to 10am. Phone 0409 059 118.

