Celebrate Christmas with a stunning Santa on the Beach portrait with Jervis Bay as the backdrop. Don't miss Santa before he heads back to the North Pole. Private 'early Christmas' / out of season bookings are also available. People with access needs are actively welcomed. There is a carpark and facilities to support people who use a wheelchair. It also caters for people with sufficient mobility to climb a few steps but who would benefit from fixtures to aid balance. This includes people using walking frames and mobility aids. It's at Jervis Bay Beach on Friday, November 10 from 8am to 10am. Phone 0409 059 118.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
READ MORE:
These classes allow you to choose your own painting subject with a choice of subjects. Tuition by Susan Curtin is one on one within a small group of artists to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided. You are welcome to use ours or bring your own. Canvases are available for purchase in the studio. Enjoy a cuppa as you paint and learn together in a casual, inclusive environment. The next class is on Thursday, November 9 at 45 Kinghorne Street, Nowra. Phone 7251 3387.
Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets focus on things grown or made within 60km. You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community and supporting local growers, farmers and producers. There will also be local buskers and fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market, and some of finest Shoalhaven distilleries and breweries will be featured. It's on every Thursday at Jellybean Park on Egans Lane in Nowra from 2pm to 6pm rain, hail or shine.
Technical skill is not important when we seek to express our inner world and come to a clearer understanding of ourselves and our lives. So often words can be too much or not enough. These in person small group sessions will be led with gently guided meditative visualisations and simple creative exercises with a time for self reflection and discussion. Learn new skills to relax and support your wellbeing. Romny Vandoros is an art therapist experienced with running groups internationally and has a passion for gently guiding people to return to health and wellbeing through creativity and a connection with others. Booking are essential. It's on Thursday, November 9 from 9.30am to 11.30am. Price is $20. Contact Romny on myartherapist@yahoo.com.
Join in for a relaxing Friday evening on the deck at Cupitt's Estate. You'll enjoy the mellow tunes of their local talent whilst watching the sun slowly set over the picturesque Budawang Ranges. Visit the Cupitt's Estate What's One Page for their weekly music lineup. Amy and I will perform on Friday, November 10. Celebrate the start of the weekend with a relaxing evening and live music from the local duo. With an acoustic folk feel, Simon Kinch and Amy Smith explore a range of favourite songs and originals, combining guitar, keys and harmonies with beautiful synchronicity. A lovely sound for a chilled Friday night. Enjoy the Estate's alfresco menu until 7pm. Cupitt's Estate is at 58 Washburton Road, Ulladulla. Phone 4455 7888 or email info@cupitt.com.au.
The Bay Games is Australias premier Functional Fitness Festival where the fittest everyday athletes and teams from around Australia travel to Jervis Bay to showcase the heart and dedication required to compete against the most determined weekend warriors. Now known as The Games From Down Under combining beach and land-based workouts; everyday athletes battle it out on the sand, in the sea, and under the spotlights in the main arena to be crowned this years Boss of the Bay. It's on Saturday, November 11 from 6am to 6pm at Hawke Street. Phone 0477 550 393.
Visit the Art Museum at Bundanon and enjoy a roaming floor talk on the exhibitions with one of Bundanons knowledgeable guides. Miwatj Yolu Sunrise People explores storytelling, ecology and materiality in the works of Yolu artists from the Yirrkala Community in East Arnhem Land. Presenting both senior and emerging artists from across the Yirrkala region, the exhibition highlights the centrality of weather patterns and ecological systems within Yolu culture. It's being held on Saturday, November 11 from 12pm to 1pm at 170 Riversdale Road. Phone 4422 2100.
The Huskisson Market is a monthly market with something for everyone, right in the heart of the seaside town. The market is held on the sporting ground adjacent to the Huskisson Bowling Club, on the second Sunday of each month. Youll find live plants, unique arts and crafts, fresh produce, bric-a-brac and much more. Be sure to explore this thriving community at the heart of Jervis Bay if the Huskisson Markets are on while youre in the area. It's on Sunday, November 12 on the corner of Kioloa Street. Phone 0409 740 704.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.