These classes allow you to choose your own painting subject with a choice of subjects. Tuition by Susan Curtin is one on one within a small group of artists to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided. You are welcome to use ours or bring your own. Canvases are available for purchase in the studio. Enjoy a cuppa as you paint and learn together in a casual, inclusive environment. The next class is on Thursday, November 9 at 45 Kinghorne Street, Nowra. Phone 7251 3387.