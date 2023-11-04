Three Shoalhaven restaurants have been awarded prestigious chef's hats in the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Awards for 2024.
Bangalay Dining at Shoalhaven Heads, South on Albany of Berry, and The Milton Hotel all received hats - repeating their success of last year.
The only Shoalhaven restaurant that did not repeat last year's hat was Small Town Food and Wine of Milton, which has closed as the owners pursue other food ambitions.
And a couple of other local establishments came within a whisker of securing a hat.
Berry's Queen St Eatery and Gwylo of Mollymook both finished only half a point shy of the mark needed to secure one of the highly sought-after hats.
The 2024 guide marked continued success for South on Albany and chef John Evans.
The restaurant has been listed in every Good Food Guide since opening 10 years ago - including several hats.
Mr Evans said the key was a focus on fresh local produce and being consistent in producing good food.
"That's what we've been about since day one," he said.
The emphasis on fresh local ingredients, backed up by a wine list busting with local offerings, had attracted a strong local following, Mr Evans said.
Bangalay Dining's executive chef Simon Evans said making the pages of the Good Food Guide and receiving a coveted hat "has been the pinnacle for chefs in Australia for 30-plus years and it is always an absolute honour to be recognised".
"When I started working at Bangalay my goal was to put us on the map as a regional dining restaurant, and to offer a superlative dining experience on the South Coast that will encourage guests to return for more," he said.
"Awards like this are fantastic in showing us that we're on the right track in reaching our goals and I'm so proud of this recognition - it's a huge team effort - and an award we in no way take for granted."
The recognition has kept coming for Bangalay Dining, which is recent days also won the best restaurant in a resort at the NSW Restaurant and Catering awards, and will represent the state at the national awards in coming weeks.
Bangalay Dining and Nowra's Ponte Bar and Dining also received three wine glasses in the wine list of the year - the highest level of recognition available.
Nowra's Ponte Bar and Dining also received three wine glasses, while South on Albany was awarded two.
