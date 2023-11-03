Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, is believed to have suffered a broken ankle after jumping from an aircraft at Nowra on Thursday, November 2.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A Defence spokesperson would say only that "a Member of Parliament visiting the Australian Defence Force Parachuting School at Nowra, was injured while taking part in the ADF Parliamentary Program".
The spokesperson would not identify the MP or reveal the extent or the injury sustained, but it is understood to be Mrs Phillips who was treated by ADF medical personnel.
Mrs Phillips cancelled engagements on Thursday evening after the injury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.