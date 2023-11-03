South Coast Register
Federal Member for Gilmore believed to have a broken ankle

GE
By Glenn Ellard
November 3 2023 - 5:40pm
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, pictured during a recent visit to MHAS Albatross. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, is believed to have suffered a broken ankle after jumping from an aircraft at Nowra on Thursday, November 2.

