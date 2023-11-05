South Coast families are being asked to help make Christmas special for children across the region by buying an extra gift.
Keira MP Ryan Park has launched his 13th annual Christmas toy drive for families at Supported Accommodation & Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI).
SAHSSI delivers the toys to women and families who are experiencing domestic violence and homelessness.
"Hundreds of families in Keira donate these toys every year and their continued generosity is something I am very proud of," Mr Park said.
Diane Manns, CEO of SAHSSI, said Christmas can be an extremely difficult time of year for those who are without stable accommodation.
The Annual Toy Drive is open for donations until December 7. New and unwrapped gifts should be delivered to 263 Princes Highway, Corrimal.
