A business's guide to user-friendly navigation in web development

Find out more about to how to achieve user-friendly navigation. Picture Shutterstock

Three clicks.

Most web designers believe this is the threshold for an average visitor browsing a website before they give up out of frustration. The origins of this rule of thumb are shrouded in mystery, though in his book, Taking Your Talent to the Web, published in 2001, American entrepreneur Jeffrey Zeldman stated that it was a widely accepted notion at the time.

Fast forward to today, this guideline has been debunked repeatedly. Not only does the idea lack the data to back it up, but it also doesn't make sense from a user's perspective. For example, users browsing e-commerce stores are inclined to compare several products before checking out. That alone requires way more than three clicks.

Despite no longer being a rule (never one to begin with), there's a key takeaway. No one should have to go through hoops to get something done on a website. Three clicks for adding a product to the customer's cart may be too few, but 10 clicks for viewing a blog post is several clicks too many. If the latter describes your website's user experience (UX), it's bound to lose visitors.

With more business transactions moving to the digital space, modern websites must possess user-friendly navigation on top of people-first content. You'd be surprised how seemingly simple tips for user-friendly navigation aren't a no-brainer for many web designs.

Keep it simple, stupid (KISS)

For something to be user-friendly, look no further than the man who once told his colleagues to 'keep it simple, stupid.'

Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works has been responsible for producing some of the world's most iconic aircraft designs, from the high-flying U-2 spy plane to the F-117 Nighthawk, the world's first stealth aircraft. Most of these were the brainchild of aeronautical engineer Kelly Johnson, who remains one of the most influential names in the aerospace industry.

He's just as renowned for getting down to business, exemplified by the KISS principle. Despite how advanced his designs were for their time, he would always stress the importance of making designs as easy to repair as possible. After all, getting a plane up and flying quickly can mean the difference between victory and defeat in a war.

KISS would carry his 'down-to-brass-tacks' legacy, eventually seeing use outside the aerospace industry. It would get other (and less denigrating) meanings, but the idea stays the same: simple designs work for both the user and the designer.

But make no mistake: simplicity in web design doesn't mean coding in basic HTML and calling it a day. Under the BASIC UX framework, simplicity is about reducing the user's workload and doing away with features that don't add value. Must a homepage have so many actionable assets that it risks overwhelming users? If your answer is no, you're thinking of simplicity.

Otherwise, it's most likely a sign of 'dark web design,' which the government promised back in April to crack down on. There have been cases of online services deliberately making it hard for users to unsubscribe or delete their accounts through unfriendly navigation.

Site structuring

Conceptualising a user-friendly web design is one thing, but implementing such ideas is another. The internet is rife with examples of web designs with overcrowded landing pages, complicated product pages, non-responsive layouts or a lack of web accessibility. The last one can get brands in legal hot water and cost them dearly.

It's only normal to nitpick in web development and design. Business owners will be stuck with the website that comes out of it for years, and changing it isn't easy. The pickiness begins with choosing the best professionals for the task, such as Pursuit Digital website development services. Getting web design right the first time is the first rule.

The next rule is that user-friendly navigation begins with structuring the website. The top level of a site hierarchy is always the homepage, and the level below consists of the various sections. The website can have a handful or a dozen sections depending on the content. E-commerce stores, for instance, require a section for every type of product they sell.

Beyond the first two levels is the arrangement of the site's plethora of pages and subpages. Site architectures that go three or more levels down the hierarchy need a way to inform users where they are on the site. This is where breadcrumbs or text trails come in handy.

Breadcrumbs can't get any simpler than a line of linked text showing how deep on the site the visitor is. Clicking on the linked text enables users to return to the upper levels, keeping them from bouncing and prolonging their sessions. Breadcrumbs aren't necessary if the visitor is no more than two clicks away from any page on the site.

Some experts advise adopting a flat architecture, where the hierarchy is limited to three levels: home, section and all subpages categorised. However, this setup is inefficient for websites with too many categories, such as online stores.

Navigation menu design

Whereas a user's session begins on a landing page (generally the homepage), the navigation bar or menu is where they take their next steps. Web designers have several navigation menu types to choose from.

Horizontal menu

It's hard to go wrong with the traditional horizontal menu. Often placed at the page header next to the brand logo, this menu is easy to create with HTML and widely seen on standard informational sites and other non-e-commerce sites. The downside is that it doesn't do well funnelling traffic to the page you want.

Drop-down menu

This design works best for sites with deep architecture, showing every category and page a user can access. To use this more effectively, place the most important categories at the top and the rest of the pages in the drop-down area. They typically show their content when users hover their mouse over the menu.

Hamburger menu

Named after the icon's accidental resemblance to a hamburger, the hamburger menu design is a collapsible menu that can be opened and put aside at will. The compactness it provides makes it popular for mobile web development. However, as it can remain hidden, such a menu design may not generate as much engagement as other options.

Vertical menu

The polar opposite of the traditional menu, this design takes advantage of a site's lengthwise space to place more categories. This puts the menu at a greater risk of disappearing from the user's sight when they scroll down, so web designers code the menu to 'float' or stay put. The downside is that it creates some bias, as users tend to only look at the top five categories.

Footer menu

The footer menu design isn't as popular as the others, but some websites, such as news outlets and online stores, employ it. It banks on users' tendency to scroll down to check the footer if they don't find the page they're looking for on the top menu. On that note, footer menus are never used alone; scrolling to the bottom to get to the site's only menu is a hassle.

The right design for a website depends on user behaviour. Understand your target audience and craft the menu for easier navigation using raw data (e.g., page traffic, bounce rate) and feedback. Expect to perform plenty of testing to nail the formula.

Internal linking

User-friendly navigation isn't limited to site hierarchy. In his book, Designing Web Navigation, web design expert James Kalbach explains three common ways websites lead visitors. Hierarchy and navigation menu design fall within the purview of structural navigation.

Another approach is associative navigation, which connects pages between levels regardless of the hierarchy. In other words, a page deep on the website can lead to the home page with a click. It saves users the trouble of retracing their steps through the site structure; instead of going back the way they came, they can take a quick detour.

The third approach is utility navigation, which groups sections and pages independent of the site hierarchy. This applies to websites with extra functions like managing user accounts (i.e., log in, sign up) or some web accessibility features (e.g., changing content font size).

The key to these is a staple of search engine optimisation (SEO): internal links. Breadcrumbs use them, but the most common application is in blog posts, landing pages and other forms of text-heavy content. They can be embedded in posts, linked to relevant pages at the end of the post, or placed in the navigation menu as 'quick links.'

Internal links grow in importance with the site hierarchy. Deeper structures necessitate internal links to prevent users from getting lost in a sea of pages. Business owners have full control over parts of their content worth placing links on, though it's worth noting that overusing them can lead to the site being flagged by search engines.

Conclusion