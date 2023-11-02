The Shoalhaven is home to a wide range of authors and illustrators.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And the spotlight is being put on some of them as part of BookFest Nowra - and event showcasing the work of local authors and illustrators who have published a book.
Each author will have the opportunity to speed-share their books with the audience, followed by a Q&A session and a book selling and signing.
It's taking place at the Nowra Library from 1pm to 2.30pm on Saturday, November 25.
Featured authors at the event are:
Kerri Maxon ~ author of Built for Sin - a spicy contemporary romance novel where the chemistry between colleagues Gina and Xander ignites.
Denise Schelbergen ~ co-author of Goodbye Busy, Hello Happy - a motivational, self-help book that guides you to break the cycle of busy and fall back in love with the joy of finding time for yourself instead.
Barbie Robinson and Ian Robertson ~ author and illustrator of Grandma's Knicker Tree, Charles the Gallery Dog and Phoenix and Ralph - three beautiful picture books about friendship, community and families.
Robert Downie ~ local poet. Robert's poetry was published in Australia's Best Poetry (2001) and has been displayed in various libraries and town halls in NSW.
Jane Pitt ~ author of Little Pip's Big Adventure - a picture book about kindness, caring, helping and sharing.
Cassi Plate ~ author of Monster and Colossus - a story that features an enduring relationship between an Australian modernist artist Carl Plate, and a Greek writer, Costas Taktsis.
The session is free charge, and booking details can be found here, or call 4429 3705.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.