Luke and Samantha's love story touched us all

Every now and then a story comes along that reaches out and tugs at the heart strings in a very special way. It was a love story, and written by veteran South Coast Register reporter Glenn Ellard.
In the video package we produced to run alongside the article, newlyweds Luke Meehan and Samantha Keith sat close together and smiled nervously at each other, as they answered Glenn's questions.
While their nerves were obvious, so was their pride and excitement to share the story of their riverside wedding with readers. And what a beautiful story it is.
Luke and Samantha have Down Syndrome, and their meeting, courtship and joyful marriage touched the hearts of our readers, and all of us in the newsroom.
Working with Glenn to deliver their story was what I love the most about this job. Because it's a story that would otherwise go untold.
It's also an example of how we as journalists build trust. Glenn was able to use his years of experience to guide Luke and Samantha through the interview.
The outcome is a really beautiful piece of work, and regional journalism at its best. A tale of love that would otherwise go unshared.
Media is often accused of reporting the worst of this world, and it would surprise many to know that the stories of which we are generally the most proud, don't come from the gutters.
I followed my family into this job. My mother was a respected journalist and I spent much of my childhood in the Illawarra Mercury newsroom.
Entering this career was a natural progression for me, and it's a job that has always 'fit' me. However, my idea of what makes a 'good' journalist has changed as I've matured over the years, and as I've grown into the job.
When I started as a cadet reporter for the Batemans Bay Post, the idea of having my name written on the front page was the goal. I would eagerly anticipate the pages coming off the press and carefully cut my stories out to keep for my portfolio.
Back then I don't think I had the maturity to understand really what this job is about. It's not about seeing your byline on the front page of the paper. It's about connections and story telling, and as I've said before, the privilege of sitting with someone and in a short space of time building the trust it takes to get them to open up.
I would like to wish Luke and Samantha happiness as they set out on their Tasmanian honeymoon. Thank you for letting us be a small part of your special day.
And to the rest of our readers, please keep sending us your good news stories.
We love them, just as much as you do.
Sally Foy, ACM reporter
