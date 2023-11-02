Shoalhaven Riverwatch is playing a key role in greening and protecting much of the NSW coastline.
During two working bees in recent days a group of 36 volunteers propagated 3000 mangroves at the Shoalhaven Landcare nursery in Greenwell Point.
While some of those will be planted along the Shoalhaven River's edge, 2000 are being sent to Sydney where they will be used to rehabilitate part of the Georges River.
Riverwatch project manager Peter Jirgens said development company Mirvac ordered the mangroves, and asked for "a lot more" next year.
Because it is the only place propagating mangroves along the NSW coast, the Riverwatch nursery has also been supplying plants to Lane Cove, Sydney Harbour, the Clyde River and the Minnamurra River in recent times.
Mr Jirgens said decades of planting in the Shoalhaven River meant there was nit such a big demand locally.
"With all the mangrove planting that has occurred over the past 30 years on the Shoalhaven River, there is now an abundance of seed floating in the river at this time of year," he said.
"This means that, for most places along the river, mangroves will naturally propagate now."
Mr Jirgens said there were still a few locations where mangroves needed to be planted, as wave action made it difficult for the seeds to take root and grow, but most of the river was self-seeding.
While he was initially concerned that the mangroves grown in the Shoalhaven might not be suited to other part of the state due to genetic differences, Mr Jirgens said Fisheries officers had assured him they were fine because the seeds travelled up and down the coast in waterways and the ocean.
He said mangroves were a vital component of the coastal environment - stabilising riverbanks, creating a nursery for young fish, and also fixing into the soil four times as much carbon as any other plant.
Riverwatch has planted about 150,000 trees along the Shoalhaven River in the past 25 years including about 100,000 mangroves and 25,000 casuarinas, Mr Jirgens said.
That was part of creating a wildlife corridor along the river, he said, with money from the sale f mangroves going towards a feral animal control program led by Shoalhaven Landcare.
Mr Jirgens said the program had removed 3500 foxes from the Shoalhaven in the past six years, and "That's made a really big difference to native animals."
Removing feral animals from the river corridor will also help with the aim of turning Numbaa, Pig and Comerong Islands into wildlife refuges, he said.
