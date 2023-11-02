South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Million-dollar Lotto win for Narooma man: 'I don't know whether to cheer, laugh or cry'

By Staff Reporters
November 2 2023 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Silly Willys Discounts staff members Susan Shelley and Deb Walker are celebrating selling the winning ticket to a Narooma man. Picture supplied
Silly Willys Discounts staff members Susan Shelley and Deb Walker are celebrating selling the winning ticket to a Narooma man. Picture supplied

A Narooma man who has been playing the same special numbers for over 25 years has been left in shock after they won him more than $1.3million in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.