The annual Shoalhaven Business Chamber and Macey Insurance Brokers Charity Golf Day has raised more than $106,000 for local organisations since its start in 2013.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
And that total is expected to get a healthy boost on November 24 during the 10th anniversary event at the Worrigee Links Golf Course.
The first event in 2013 raised $6,000, but as the event gained more support it continued break fundraising records, collecting a high of more than $23,000 in 2021 after the event the previous years became a victim of COVID cancellations.
Organisers are keen to top that tally during this year's event, with all proceeds being divided between Salt Care, the Bearded Fishermen the William Campbell Foundation.
The enthusiasm surrounding this year's event is palpable.
Registrations for the charity golf day were in such high demand that they were nearly sold out within 72 hours of their release.
With only two-hole sponsorships remaining, it is a testament to the community's generosity and commitment, according to organisers.
Shoalhaven Business Chamber Jemma Tribe said she was confident this year's event will be "the best by par".
"The business community coming together for a good cause is a highlight on our annual calendar," she said.
"We are passionate about supporting local not for profit organisations, raising money for their local projects and having fun while doing it.
"Watching teams get closer on the day and network with others is also a highlight," Mrs Tribe said.
Macey Insurance Brokers director Brendan Goddard said being involved in the event for 10 years was "amazing".
READ MORE:
"I am really proud to be part of an event that has raised so much money for so many local charities in our area," he said.
"It's just great to see the local business community continue get behind this event and the charities we are supporting.
"Even when times are tough there are still business owners who continue to put their hand in their pockets for those in need and that's great to see," Mr Goddard said.
"I am really looking forward to another successful day!"
There are still opportunities for people to be involved in the day, with donations of raffle prizes or monetary contributions warmly welcomed.
Those willing to contribute are asked to contact the organisers at Golf Day 2023 - Shoalhaven Business Chamber or golfday@shoalhavenbuisness.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.