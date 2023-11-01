After months of work in challenging conditions, significant progress is being made on roads devastated by last year's natural disasters in Kangaroo Valley and surrounds.
There were 38 major landslips impacting on 15 roads, and 10 of those landslips have been repaired since April this year as part of a reconstruction project.
Some of those landslips impacted on several roads.
Shoalhaven Council's Natural Disasters Project Manager, Beorn Hulme, said substantial headway was evident in the ongoing efforts to restore vital road infrastructure.
"Last year's natural disasters caused extensive damage to our region's road network, disrupting daily life and isolating many communities," he said.
"The scale of the devastation has certainly delivered many logistical and engineering challenges, but site by site, the hard work is starting to pay off."
"The safety of our staff, contractor and the community has always come first, so it's rewarding to see this progress being made while never compromising on safety," Mr Hulme said.
Roads completely remediated include Abernethys Road in Budgong, Bamarang Road in Bamarang and Suffolk Road in Tomerong.
A number of landslip repairs have also been completed along Burrier Road in Burrier, Upper Kangaroo River Road at Upper Kangaroo River, Bunkers Hill Road at Barrengarry and Wottamolla Road, Woodhill.
Crews are still working on nine of the 15 impacted roads, with vital drilling and pile-driving equipment redeployed to new sites as works are completed.
Techniques to remediate landslip sites have included:
Remediation works will continue throughout 2024, with fortnightly community drop-in sessions held in Kangaroo Valley to provide regular progress updates for residents and business.
More information can be found on council's reconstruction works page.
