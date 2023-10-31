Students from across the southeast coast region had a ball putting their tennis skills into practice at the regional final playoffs Todd Woodbridge Cup schools tennis competition held recently at Milton Ulladulla Tennis District Association's courts.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Todd Woodbridge Cup school tennis competition is an important component of the pathway for the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (NSWPSSA) and the event was taken to Ulladulla recently.
The Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association in true spirit opened up the doors to host the schools delivering a welcome and inclusive event to all of the region including Yass Public School who travelled and stayed overnight to participate in this special event.
Shoalhaven-wise, Kangaroo Valley Public was the best performed school.
The Kangaroo Valley team and St Bernard's Primary School tied runner ups on the day allowing an additional team from our southeast region to represent in the state final at Sydney Olympic Park this month.
The Illawarra Grammar School won the greatest number of sets in the round robin sending them straight to the state final
Designed to provide a pathway for students to participate in inter-school sport, the Todd Woodbridge Cup school tennis competition provides the opportunity for students of all abilities to play with their school friends and meet other students from surrounding schools.
For most students, this may be their first experience representing their school.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.