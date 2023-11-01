Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.
First home buyers are eager to buy, but they face challenges such as tight listing numbers and construction costs, so more reasonably priced established housing is becoming a popular option.
The Register has tracked down where and what type of property first home buyers can potentially snap up in and around Nowra at $550,000 or less.
This price-point maximises the NSW government's full stamp duty exemption for first home buyers, for properties valued under $800,000.
Older homes under this price point provide an opportunity for first home buyers, such as the two-bedroom, one bathroom house currently listed at 28 Seccombe Street, Nowra.
Situated on a 569sqm block, it has an open floor plan, with an internal laundry and modernised kitchen.
It provides reverse cycle air-conditioning; a converted studio space; garden shed; and fully fenced yard.
It has a price guide of $515,000.
Also on the market is 83 Jervis Street, Nowra.
This three-bedroom house is positioned on a 761sqm block of land close to schools, playing fields and local shops.
With improvements to the roof, veranda, gutters, windows, ceilings and exterior paintwork, the property features a sun room; workshop; and fully fenced yard, with vehicle access.
It has a price guide of $525,000.
Another older three-bedroom house currently listed at this price point is 24 Mckay Street, Nowra.
It has a price guide of $495,000.
Located on a 575sqm block, close to local shops, schools, Nowra CBD, and essential town services.
The home features a single-car carport; all-in-one main bathroom; updated kitchen; separate dining and living areas; built-in robe; hardwood timber floors; and secure yard.
Brand new villas are available around the area. Currently on the market is 1/46 Hillcrest Avenue, South Nowra.
A contemporary design two-bedroom villa adorned with built-in robes and featuring an open floor plan; single lock-up garage; private backyard and deck; and reverse cycle air conditioning.
It has a price guide of $545,000.
Heading to North Nowra, there is a two-bedroom villa at 1/4 Harvey Place, North Nowra currently listed, with a price guide of $459,000.
Situated within a small complex of four units, it features a north facing, open plan living and dining space; light filled kitchen; built in robes; air conditioning and ceiling fans; small courtyard off master bedroom; and enclosed, secure carport.
Further north, Bomaderry has plenty of options for first home buyers with new and old houses, villas and units available.
An older two-bedroom villa at 7/8 Regent Place, Bomaderry is currently listed with a price guide of $519,000.
Constructed in 1993 and located on a quiet cul-de-sac, the property backs onto a reserve and features a paved rear courtyard; raised garden beds; ducted air-conditioning; internal access from the garage; open living area; and north-facing windows.
On the same quiet cul-de-sac, there is a current listing for 11/6 Regent Place, Bomaderry.
This two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit has a price guide of $495,000.
The property is within walking distance to local amenities, schools, public transport and sporting facilities, and close to Meroo Road.
It has an open floor plan that leads to an alfresco and rear yard, with escarpment views. The yard has private access to the neighbouring reserve. The unit includes built-in robes; single garage; internal laundry; and additional toilet.
Also in Bomaderry are adjoining villas 22A Tanang Street and 22B Tanang Street.
They are conveniently located to shops, train station and local venues.
These two-bedroom villas each feature built-in robes; open floor plans; dishwasher space; combined bathroom and laundry; instantaneous gas hot water; remote garage door and internal access; and private courtyard.
They both have a price guide of $495,000.
