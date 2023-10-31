Time to put that random knowledge to good use

Is your head full of obscure and potentially useless information?
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Well now you have a chance to put all that knowledge to good use.
Nowra Rotary is holding a trivia night at the Bomaderry Bowling Club on Friday, November 3, raising money for the Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre.
Tickets are $20 a head, with teams competing in tables of eight.
Along with prizes for the outstanding trivia buffs, the Rotarians behind the night have managed to put together an amazing array of goods for a silent auction.
They include a stand-up paddleboard from BCF Nowra, a double scuba dive adventure from Sea Dive Jervis Bay, and vouchers from many of the businesses that support Rotary and the work it does.
The action starts at 7pm for 7.15pm, with quizmaster Andriejs set to ask the hard questions we all want to answer.
To organise tickets text 0407 097 227, or email secretary@rotarynowra.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.