The Shoalhaven has escaped relatively unscathed despite being buffered by wind gusts approaching 90kmh overnight on Monday. October 31.
SES headquarters said there were just two reports of trees down - one in Vincentia and the other in Mollymook.
No major damage was reported, with the winds expected to ease on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 31.
Ulladulla unit deputy commander Rod Feltham said the volunteers were also called when a construction fence also blew across a road at Mollymook.
He said the job did not require a full crew, and Shoalhaven Council personnel also helped rectify the situation.
The SES recently launched a campaign to help people prepare for the storm season - running from October to March in NSW.
It urged people to prepare for the strong winds and heavy rain that often hit the region during the warmer months.
Information on getting storm fit can be found here.
