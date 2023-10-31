Strong population growth, new products and a bout of warmer weather help drive up retail sales in September but turnover gains remain soft as stretched households watch their spending.
The value of purchases climbed 0.9 per cent last month, the biggest increase since January, with food, hardware, gardening products and new tech like the latest iPhone all selling strongly.
Turnover at pharmacies also received a temporary boost following the introduction of 60-day prescriptions, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.
ABS head of retail statistics Ben Dorber said the release of the new iPhone and a Queensland government rebate for people upgrading their washing machines, dryers and other whitegoods provided an additional lift to household good sales, as did a burst of spring that encouraged many into their gardens.
But economists warned much of the increased consumer activity was driven by one-off factors such as the Queensland rebate and was unlikely to be sustained.
Commonwealth Bank economist Stephen Wu said policies like the Queensland Climate Smart Energy Savers rebate, worth up to a $1000 for people trading up to more energy efficient appliances, could be expected to bring forward purchases rather than generate additional spending.
Mr Wu said this meant "we could see a period of negative payback in future months".
The lift in retail sales was also driven by strong population growth, HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said.
"We are getting a lot more consumers, and they are driving a lot more demand," Mr Bloxham said. "That is why you are continuing to see growth in retail sales."
In nominal terms, retail turnover grew at an annual rate of 2 per cent last month. But, given that inflation rose by 5.4 per cent last quarter and the population is growing by around 2.2 per cent, consumer spending on a per person basis appears soft.
While consumption growth has not stalled, Mr Bloxham said it had certainly slowed.
Mr Wu said price increases and population growth were "masking the underlying weakness".
"Retail spending in per capita terms is weak," he said.
The retail report is unlikely to have significantly shifted expectations around a possible Melbourne Cup Day interest rate hike.
Investors think there is almost a 50 per cent chance of a lift in the official cash rate to 4.35 per cent on November 7 after ABS figures confirmed inflation remained well above the Reserve Bank of Australia's 2 to 3 per cent target band in the September quarter.
The decision of the Reserve Bank to hold monetary policy steady for the past four months had encouraged hopes that interest rates had peaked, but stubborn services inflation and warnings from the central bank that it had "low tolerance" for unexpected delays in bringing prices down has fueled speculation there will be at least one more rate hike.
Mr Bloxham said he expects a November rate rise and has flagged the possibility of a further increase.
The HSBC economist said the RBA would look through the current surge in petrol prices but would be concerned about persistent inflation in services.
