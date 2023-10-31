Stylish sunlit coastal abode

This charming, three-bedroom residence is perfect for first-time buyers or savvy investors looking for a cozy and affordable abode.
Sunlight generously bathes every room, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout the home.
The spacious front living area seamlessly connects to an open family dining room and kitchen, making it the bustling heart of the home and a perfect space for entertaining, family gatherings, or simply unwinding after a long day.
Step through the double sliding doors onto the expansive deck and discover a fully fenced backyard.
It's an idyllic setting for relaxation, outdoor dining, and endless playtime.
The inclusion of air-conditioning and beautifully polished timber floors add an extra touch of elegance to your living space.
The lock-up garage will effortlessly accommodate all your storage needs, keeping your living space clutter-free and organised.
Nestled on a generous 639 square metre plot, this home is ready for you to move in to. It also presents an outstanding opportunity for lease-out potential, making it a lucrative investment option.
Don't miss your chance to make this exceptional property your own.
Comfort, style, and opportunity awaits!
