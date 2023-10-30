Total fire ban extended for another day

South Coast Register
Total fire ban for Shoalhaven on Tuesday, October 31

By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 31 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:34am
Strong and gusty winds have combined with low humidity to extend the total fire ban until midnight tonight (Tuesday, October 31).

