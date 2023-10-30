Total fire ban extended for another day

Strong and gusty winds have combined with low humidity to extend the total fire ban until midnight tonight (Tuesday, October 31).
While there are no bush or grass fires burning in the Shoalhaven, the ban has been implemented due to the extreme bush fire conditions.
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a gale warning for the region.
The RFS has advised people to check their bush fire plan and ensure their properties are properly prepared.
It urges people to take immediate action if a fire starts, including going to a safer location well before a fire impacts, if your property is not prepared to the highest level.
The total fire ban means no fires out in the open.
During a total fire ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works including welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame, are also not to be done in the open.
The RFS strongly recommends you reconsider activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property.
More information on the total fire ban rules are found here.
