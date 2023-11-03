South Coast Register
Bob Brainwood remembered as a generous, community-minded person

By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 3 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 12:28pm
Bob Brainwood is being remembered for his generosity and passion for the community. File photo.
An era in the Shoalhaven's entertainment scene has ended with the death of Bob Brainwood on Saturday, October 28, following a battle with cancer.

