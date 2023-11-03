An era in the Shoalhaven's entertainment scene has ended with the death of Bob Brainwood on Saturday, October 28, following a battle with cancer.
The owner and operator of Nowra's Roxy Cinema complex for nearly 50 years, Mr Brainwood is being remembered for his generosity and community spirit.
Former Federal Member for Gilmore, Joanna Gash, had a lot of dealings with Mr Brainwood and described him as "a very generous, community-minded person".
"He was a very genuine, community person, who would do anything he could to help if he knew someone was doing it tough," Mrs Gash said.
"I was proud to have known him."
Her words were echoed by Shoalhaven Business Chamber vice-president John Lamont.
He remembered Mr Brainwood as "a very kind and generous person who gave lots of youth a great start to their employment at the Roxy".
Mr Lamont said whenever he saw a job applicant who had worked at the Roxy, "we held them in high esteem, because we knew Bob and the team had trained them well, and had high standards of how to treat people".
He also recalled Mr Brainwood as "a great character" who "gave away movie tickets to every charity for every event, forever".
Mr Brainwood took over the Roxy in 1976, at a time there was just one cinema in operation, and that Christmas there were five sessions a day screening Smokey and the Bandit.
In the following years Crocodile Dundee became the longest-screening movie, showing for 57 weeks, while the Lord of the Rings movies also proved to be a huge hit, packing in the audiences.
But it was not all smooth sailing.
He once told of receiving a threatening telephone call in those early days - of all people from the Ministers Fraternal who were threatening to have him closed down if he went ahead with a planned three-day screening of the R-rated film, The Case of the Smiling Stiffs.
The screening went ahead, and Mr Brainwood said the response from local audiences was amazing.
The usual run for R-rated films at the time was just three days but the audiences were so big the movie screened for two weeks, and returned to the Roxy twice by popular demand.
The threat was one of several colourful incidents Mr Brainwood remembered about his early days as Nowra's Mr Movies.
He received a similar threat the following year when preparing to show the popular Monty Python movie, The Life of Brian, with ministers saying his business would not survive if the screening went ahead.
The Roxy not only survived, it went on to become one of the oldest cinemas still operating in NSW.
But the initial art deco complex that opened in 1935, built by Ronald Sutton and Charles Owen on a design by architects Guy Crick and Bruce Furse, has had to evolve over the years to become a multi-screen operation.
Mr Brainwood said it was all about developing and changing to meet customer needs and keeping abreast of changing technology.
"You've got to be prepared to make changes for people's comfort," he said at one stage.
Changing to meet customer needs was all just part of Mr Brainwood sharing his passion for movies - a passion that started with his first job in cinemas at just 13.
He also had a passion for the community, which showed in his work with and range of organisations including Rotary, for which he spent time as the district governor.
Mr Brainwood is being farewelled on Tuesday, November 7, at Nowra's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kinghorne Street, with a viewing at noon and a funeral service at 1pm
The service is also being live streamed.
