South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

IMB Bank Community Foundation supports Shoalhaven victims of domestic violence

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The resettlement baskets made by Zonta Club of Berry for women and children affected by domestic violence exiting the local refuge. Picture supplied.
The resettlement baskets made by Zonta Club of Berry for women and children affected by domestic violence exiting the local refuge. Picture supplied.

The Zonta Club of Berry will use funding from the IMB Bank Community Foundation to help women and children affected by domestic violence to take their first steps moving from crisis to long term housing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.