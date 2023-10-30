The Zonta Club of Berry will use funding from the IMB Bank Community Foundation to help women and children affected by domestic violence to take their first steps moving from crisis to long term housing.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
This is one of 55 diverse not-for-profit, grassroots projects announced as recipients of grants through the IMB Bank Community Foundation on Monday, October 30.
READ MORE:
The foundation is delivering funding for programs and initiatives that tackle challenges faced by many Australians across Sydney, the Hunter, the Illawarra and South Coast, Canberra and Melbourne.
Zonta is an international service organisation with the mission of "building a better world for women and girls".
The Berry club stands for women's rights, advocating for equality, education and an end to child marriage and gender-based violence. They build awareness for Zonta's mission and vision within the club and the community.
Using the funding from the foundation, Zonta will work with the Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI) on the 'We Can Start Again' project.
The project see's Zonta provide resettlement baskets to women and children affected by domestic violence exiting SAHSSI's Women's Crisis Accommodation in Nowra.
Zonta Berry's advocacy director, Fiona Mackie, said when these women are moving onto their permanent accommodation, they don't have anything.
"We're providing resettlement baskets that have domestic supplies, cleaning supplies," she said "Now with this extra money, we're able to provide some basic home appliances, like a kettle or a toaster.
"Most of these women also have children and these kids - because they've had to uproot and move from somewhere because it's mostly because of domestic violence - they've had to leave their school and everything behind.
"They don't have uniforms, they don't have school supplies. So we're going to be assisting with school uniforms and backpacks and drink bottles and things like that."
Ms Mackie said the funding means a lot to the organisation as they'll now be able to provide more and add children to the program.
"It's really the community saying to these women, who have been through domestic violence and homelessness, that we do support you, and we're behind you, and that you can start again," she said.
"It makes a huge difference. They're so thrilled to get it.
"These people have nothing and they're just thrilled that someone's thinking about the little things you need."
SAHSSI is also receiving funding from the foundation, to improve its security at the Nowra Women's Crisis Accommodation (as well as Dapto location) providing additional video security systems to the crisis accommodations, to support women who have experienced domestic violence.
IMB Bank CEO Robert Ryan said the foundation funding in 2023 could be the boost many community groups need to deliver effective and meaningful support.
"Australians have faced many challenges in recent years and community organisations are providing the on-the-ground support for people when they need it most," said Mr Ryan. "It is a privilege to support volunteers and organisations that donate their time, energy and care to help others.
"The community projects funded this year are working towards strengthening communities and building capability to help them prosper.
They are nurturing the young leaders of tomorrow, creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds, ages and stages of life to connect and develop skills, deliver volunteer services, and improve the quality of life those in our communities.
"We are supporting a diverse range of projects that are making a real difference in their communities and striving for a better tomorrow. The Foundation funding will provide a financial boost helping energise communities so they can continue to build for a brighter future."
Key themes for funding in 2023 include: heart disease, support for victims of domestic violence, environment and sustainability, food relief, youth skills and education, multicultural support and volunteer services.
For more information about IMB Bank Community Foundation visit imb.com.au/community.
South Coast community groups and projects funded by IMB Bank Community Foundation in 2023:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.