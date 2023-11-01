The amazing Marcia Hines and her touring family are a wonder to behold. Since moving to Australia from Boston at age 16 Marcia Hines has become an integral part of the Australian music industry. She was introduced into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and received an Order of Australia in 2009. This extraordinary woman has been an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere. The musical treasure will spend the second half of 2023 touring regional Australia in acknowledgement of the importance these cities and towns played in the journey to establish her career. Each performance will be a celebration of her extraordinary achievements. She will perform at 42 Bridge Road on Saturday, November 4 from 8pm to 10.40pm. Phone the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on 4429 5757 or book online.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
READ MORE:
These classes allow you to choose your own painting subject with a choice of subjects. Tuition by Susan Curtin is one on one within a small group of artists to help you develop your skills and complete your painting. Each student works at their own pace and is encouraged to develop their own unique style. Attend each week or just on the days that suit you. Paints, easels and brushes are provided. You are welcome to use ours or bring your own. Canvases are available for purchase in the studio. Enjoy a cuppa as you paint and learn together in a casual, inclusive environment. The next class is on Thursday, November 2 at 45 Kinghorne Street, Nowra. Phone 7251 3387.
Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets focus on things grown or made within 60km. You'll expect to see an array of food vans, drinks, produce, eggs, honey, and other common weekly things we're accustomed to buying each week, but now you'll get to buy it all in an amazing atmosphere with friends and family, while keeping your money within the community and supporting local growers, farmers and producers. There will also be local buskers and fresh takeaway food and drinks at the market, and some of finest Shoalhaven distilleries and breweries will be featured. It's on every Thursday at Jellybean Park on Egans Lane in Nowra from 2pm to 6pm rain, hail or shine.
Get ready to indulge in a feast for your senses as food trucks serve up mouthwatering dishes that will tantalize your taste buds. From savoury to sweet, they've got something for every craving. But this new Shoalhaven Twilight Market is more than just a foodie's paradise. Explore a curated selection of artisan stalls showcasing unique handmade crafts, jewellery, art, and much more. This event is perfect for families, couples, and friends looking for a fantastic night out. Enjoy music, a vibrant atmosphere, and the chance to support local businesses. Don't forget to bring your appetite, your shopping bags, and your good vibes. It's at 719 Greenwell Point Road on Friday, November 3 from 3pm to 7pm. Phone 0474 513 363.
Join in for a relaxing Friday evening on the deck at Cupitt's Estate. You'll enjoy the mellow tunes of their local talent whilst watching the sun slowly set over the picturesque Budawang Ranges. Visit the Cupitt's Estate What's One Page for their weekly music lineup. Fire and Smoke is on Friday, November 3. It's Cupitt's "vibiest" evening of the month and bookings are recommended. Nestle by a crackling fire pit and indulge in a delicious smoked menu, all accompanied by the incredible live music of local legend Shaun Wessel. Families with kids will love the house-made marshmallows toasted on the fire pit. Cupitt's Estate is at 58 Washburton Road, Ulladulla. Phone 4455 7888 or email info@cupitt.com.au.
It has been an amazing 10 year ride for The Wolfe Brothers. With six Golden Guitars under their belt they are now Australia's most awarded country rock duo in history. The brothers from Tasmania have travelled countless road miles in Australia, USA and Canada and now they are taking their Livin' The Dream Tour and album around Australia to spend a night with all their fans livin' the dream together. Book your tickets for the hottest country rock band in the land. It's at St Georges Basin Country Club on Paradise Road on Friday, November 3 from 8pm to 10.30pm. Phone 4443 0666.
Held on the first Saturday of each month. Celebrate the weekend with family and friends in the relaxed atmosphere of the beautiful Jervis Bay Maritime Museum grounds. Unwind by the pond with an egg and bacon roll and coffee while enjoying the live music and fresh, delicious food. Stroll among the stalls selling a range of local arts and crafts, interesting homewares and fresh produce. Check out the Museum shop and mangrove boardwalk while you are here. It's on Saturday, November 4 from 10am to 2pm. Phone 4441 5675.
Experience the art of traditional silversmithing in a captivating workshop where participants craft three exquisite sterling silver stacking rings. A skilled professional will guide through time-honored silversmith techniques, such as soldering, forming, and texturing, ensuring the creation of unique and beautiful pieces. Set in a relaxed and welcoming venue, the workshop provides an ideal environment to explore creativity. Participants receive expert assistance whenever needed, making the silversmithing journey both enjoyable and educational. As participants craft the rings, they can take a break to refresh and refuel with light snacks provided during the workshop. Upon arrival, participants are greeted with a complimentary coffee or beverage of choice, setting a delightful tone for the creative endeavor. Discover the joy of silversmithing in a friendly atmosphere conducive to connecting with the inner artist. Whether participants are novices or have some experience, this workshop promises an enriching and hands-on experience. It's at 81 Queen Street, Berry, on Saturday, November 4 from 10am to 12pm. Phone 0412 718 171.
Join this free Art Trail for an easy walk around the lovely sea side village of Currarong. It's a healthy body and expanding mind exercise routine for all the family. Art lovers can meet artists in their studio and buy affordable original works. It's at Currarong on Saturday, November 4 from 10am to 2pm. Phone 0414 568 221.
This beautiful market is held on the grounds of Milton Showgrounds on the first Saturday of each month. Over 80 stalls of quality handmade crafts, ladies, babies and men's fashion. Find delicious street foods, pastries, olives, cheeses, local honey and sourdough bread as well as local produce, farm eggs and meats. Clyde River Berry Farm sells organic ice cream, and Milton Lions also operate a barbeque at each market day. There are quality collectables, vintage, retro and memorabilia. The next markets is on Saturday, November 4 at 107 Croobyar Road, Milton, from 9.30am to 2.30pm. Phone 0415 900 913.
A two-day multi-sport festival with a full program of racing. There will be Standard, Sprint, and Super Sprint triathlons, as well as ocean swims and TRI Kids events. It's being held at Hawke Street Corner of Bowen Street on the weekend of Saturday, November 4. Phone 4423 7775.
The annual Husky Half Running Festival features the ever-popular Husky Half Marathon. It is a flat, fast course on the scenic shores of Jervis Bay. The view is nothing short of perfection, you'll wish the race was longer. The half marathon has an option for a two-person team, as well as 10, five and two-kilometre races, so there is a distance for everyone. Pack the family up and make a weekend of it. It's being held at the Hawke Street Corner of Bowen Street on Saturday, November 4 from 6am to 1pm. Phone 4423 7775.
Wuymirri and the Hunter is an interactive storytelling workshop featuring weaving and other activities, introducing children and their carers to the key concepts of Yolu kinship systems. The workshop is part of Bundanon's public program for Miwatj Yolu - Sunrise People. Miwatj Yolu - Sunrise People is an exhibition exploring storytelling, ecology and materiality in the works of Yolu artists from the Yirrkala Community in East Arnhem Land. Presenting both senior and emerging artists from across the Yirrkala region, the exhibition highlights the centrality of weather patterns and ecological systems within Yolu culture. It's being held at 170 Riversdale Road on Sunday, November 5 from 10.30am to midday. Phone 4422 2100.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.