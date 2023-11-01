South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on
Things to Do

Our picks for Shoalhaven events this week

By Staff Reporters
November 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcia Hines will perform at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Saturday, November 4. Picture via Shoalhaven.com.
Marcia Hines will perform at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Saturday, November 4. Picture via Shoalhaven.com.

Marcia Hines performs

'Still Shining' in the Shoalhaven

The amazing Marcia Hines and her touring family are a wonder to behold. Since moving to Australia from Boston at age 16 Marcia Hines has become an integral part of the Australian music industry. She was introduced into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and received an Order of Australia in 2009. This extraordinary woman has been an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere. The musical treasure will spend the second half of 2023 touring regional Australia in acknowledgement of the importance these cities and towns played in the journey to establish her career. Each performance will be a celebration of her extraordinary achievements. She will perform at 42 Bridge Road on Saturday, November 4 from 8pm to 10.40pm. Phone the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on 4429 5757 or book online.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.