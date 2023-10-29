Total fire ban in place for the Shoalhaven on Monday, October 30

A total fire ban has been put in place for the Shoalhaven and Illawarra areas for Monday, October 30.
The ban covers the Shoalhaven, Kiama, Shellharbour, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly and Wollongong local government areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a top temperature of 34 for Nowra today, with a severe fire weather and a significant threat to life and property.
In addition it is predicting damaging wind gusts in excess of 90kmh to hit parts of the South Coast and Illawarra districts during the afternoon.
The total fire ban prohibits lighting fires in the open.
That includes all open air fires for cooking and camping, and barbecues using solid fuel such as wood, briquettes or charcoal.
Incinerators, grinding, welding and soldering outside are also banned.
