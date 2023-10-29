Total fire ban in place for the Shoalhaven on Monday, October 30

South Coast Register
Rural Fire Service takes action to reduce fire threat

By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 9:38am
A total fire ban has been put in place for the Shoalhaven and Illawarra areas for Monday, October 30.

