South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven Hospital earns World Stroke Organisation Angels gold award

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven Hospital medical staff take Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, through the telehealth system for reading images and administering medications when a patient suffers a stroke. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Shoalhaven Hospital medical staff take Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, through the telehealth system for reading images and administering medications when a patient suffers a stroke. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Shoalhaven Hospital continues to lead the way when it comes to treating stroke patients

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.