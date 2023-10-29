South Coast Register
Nowra athletes achieve multiple personal best times

By Darlene Cosgrove
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:12pm, first published October 29 2023 - 4:00pm
Evie Binney was one of the athletes at the Summer Series Number Two at the AIS. Picture supplied.
A dedicated group of Nowra athletes travelled to Canberra on October 21 to compete in the Summer Series Number Two at the AIS and there were some terrific results.

