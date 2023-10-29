A dedicated group of Nowra athletes travelled to Canberra on October 21 to compete in the Summer Series Number Two at the AIS and there were some terrific results.
Newcomer Phillip Ansah competed at his first meet and came away with two personal bests.
One was in the 100m with a time of 14.05 seconds and the other was the 200m with a time of 29.93 seconds.
Tom Brookes ran a personal best time of 24.51 seconds in the 200m while Toby Dyball was second in his 400m heat, clocking a personal best time of of 55.36 seconds. Jonah Watson was third in the same race with a time of 56.18 seconds.
In heat number two, Jade Mustapic was third in a season best of 1:01.96, finishing in front of sister Alisha, who clocked a two second personal best time of 1:02.08.
Toby contested the 800m and was fifth with a time of 2:06.41 while Gavin Dyball was eighth with a time of 2:29.95.
Jade ran another season best in her 800m, finishing with a time of 2:27.63.
In the 3000m, Glen Mustapic was third after clocking 13:39.61.
In the 400m hurdles, Tom was third with a new personal best time of 1:03.32, followed by Jonah in a time of 1:04.25.
Evie Binney had a great run in the steeplechase event, finishing strongly with a time of 8:28.49.
Emily McLaren also had a strong run in her steeplechase, clocking 7:53.54 while Cameron Baxter ran 6:51.38 in his event.
Oliver Baxter clocked a national qualifier in the mens 14-17 years steeplechase, taking the win with a time of 6.36.65 and in the same race, Hamish McLaren was second, clocking 7.01.90.
