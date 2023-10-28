Dan Quinton has helped change the face of the Shoalhaven's theatrical productions in recent years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
While he has performed on stage in the past, it is his work off the stage making props, puppets, costumes and more that is really making a difference.
Mr Quinton's creations featured in Nowra's Night of Haunts Halloween festival on Saturday, October 21, when Jellybean Park was decorated with some of the tombstones, stone columns, gates and more he had made.
Wife Kelly was also there in the middle of a witch's lair, complete with a cauldron, creepy furniture and more that in recent years has been used to decorate the family's Nowra home for Halloween.
Mr Quinton said he enjoyed creating and then installing Halloween decorations, even though this year would "not as busy as it has been in years past" due to being involved in the Night of Haunts.
"But compared to what other people do then probably yes, it is very busy," he added.
In recent times he has also created a giant 3.5 metre long Falkor the luck dragon from the movie NeverEnding Story, for the Milton Ulladulla Entertainers, gas masks and a soft statue that needed to fall on someone without injuring them for the Nowra players, and puppets for the Nic Nac Theatre Company, under the name of his own company - Soft Props.
The path to making props started about 10 years ago when Mr Quinton was invited to a fancy dress party and thought "I've always wanted a Rocketeer costume."
"I thought 'That's a cool costume', and 'I always thought what a cool thing to have', and so I thought 'I'll try to make one'," he said.
With no idea where to start, he found tutorials online showing how to make props out of EVA rubber foam, which Mr Quinton said was easy to cut, glue and heat form.
He made "a very rudimentary helmet" and cardboard rocket pack, and enjoyed it so much he started making other things, including Halloween decorations that have attracted plenty of interest.
There have been more costumes - for himself and his family for events including the Sussex Inlet Viking Festival, and for friends for events including Book Week.
"I've done a lot of Book Week things," Mr Quinton said.
There has even been an updated and improved Rocketeer costume, allowing him to transform from his daytime persona of a mild-mannered motorhome service manager to a super hero on special occasions.
He has also created a Barbie Box for a school P and C fundraiser.
Mr Quinton said making props gave him a chance to "express my creativity, and hopefully help some little theatre group and locals in the process".
But it has also turned into a weekend business, for which he is making realistic but safe weapons and shields to sell at next year's Viking Festival.
But before then is Halloween, when Mr Quinton's home is again set to be the centre of plenty of trick of treat activity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.