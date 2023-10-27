Nowra's iconic helicopter on a stick will be making a return, according to Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips.
However its future location remains up in the air.
The Navy last moth removed the Iroquois helicopter from its position of the past 25 years - atop a pole on the corner of Pleasant Way and the Princes Highway to carry out maintenance.
However doubts about the local landmark's future were raised in recent days, with Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley saying, "At this point it's unknown if the chopper on a stick will return, but what we absolutely have had the discussion with Navy about is to get a suitable memorial, which also reflects what's been going on at Albatross and at Creswell."
This brought an immediate response from the community which set up a Facebook page called Save Our Nowra Helicopter.
At the same time Shoalhaven Councillor Paul Ell said he would contact the Fleet Arm Arm to get an update on the situation, while State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, said he would launch a petition to bring back the chopper.
However Mrs Phillips said the chopper would make a return after maintenance that was desperately needed because the helicopter was "in pretty bad condition".
The Navy always said the chopper would return, according to Mrs Phillips, and "I'm in regular contact with the Navy, and the information has not changed."
But she was unable to say when that would be or where it would be placed.
"Ideally it will be in a very prominent location," she said.
"The Iroquois 894, our chopper on a stick, as many locals know it, is a much-loved feature of our region - I certainly wouldn't allow its permanent removal.
"Local people can rest assured that our helicopter will be back once it's had its tune up," Mr Phillips said.
The Navy and Shoalhaven Council have released a joint statement saying the helicopter was being inspected by the small volunteer team from the Fleet Air Arm Museum.
"Based on the public's interest, that work will be given a higher priority," the statement said.
"Once it is established that the aircraft is safe to remount, the work will commence to refurbish it.
"The timeline for re-installation is not yet known."
The statement said council and the Royal Australian Navy remained "committed to ensuring ongoing, prominent recognition of the contribution to the nation and the local community of the crew of HMAS Albatross and the Fleet Air Arm".
