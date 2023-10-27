South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

The Nowra landmark will return - Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 27 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, beside the location where the Iroquois helicopter sat on a pole for 25 years. Picture supplied.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, beside the location where the Iroquois helicopter sat on a pole for 25 years. Picture supplied.

Nowra's iconic helicopter on a stick will be making a return, according to Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.