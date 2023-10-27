South Coast Register
US president Joe Biden gifted bushfire-inspired artwork by Merimbula's Katherine Boland during Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visit

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated October 28 2023 - 9:53am, first published 7:30am
Climate artist Katherine Boland and her painting Fire Flower No 8. Pictures supplied by Katherine Boland
It's not every day you find out a painting you have created has been gifted from the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese to the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

