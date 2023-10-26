South Coast Register
Lieutenant Commander Jeffrey Topping the first foreigner to complete US course

By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 9:42am
Lieutenant Commander Jeffrey Topping on the flight line at the Romeo complex, HMAS Albatross, after returning from training in the Unites States. Picture by POIS Justin Brown.
A Navy officer from HMAS Albatross has become the first non-US national to complete a renowned weapons and tactics course on the Seahawk helicopter in America.

