South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Business

Many business chambers trying to learn from the Shoalhaven experience

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 27 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the people leading the Shoalhaven Business Chamber following its annual general meeting on Wednesday, October 25. Picture supplied.
Some of the people leading the Shoalhaven Business Chamber following its annual general meeting on Wednesday, October 25. Picture supplied.

The Shoalhaven Business Chamber is changing the face of business organisations across the country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.