The Shoalhaven Business Chamber is changing the face of business organisations across the country.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
During the chamber's annual general meeting on Wednesday, October 25, president Jemma Tribe said she was constantly being contacted by chambers from around the country to find out what was being done differently in the Shoalhaven.
"They want to talk about the things that we're doing well, that they want to try and utilise in their regions," Ms Tribe said.
Much of what was happening in the Shoalhaven was focused on trying to get away from the perception that business chambers were dominated by "little old men in grey suits", she said.
"We've done a lot of work on changing from the inside out and being really representative of the community, and having lots of youth and energy behind everything that we do."
Ms Tribe said that was evident by the mix of generations represented at the annual business awards.
Efforts to bring together the business and not-for-profit sectors were also generating plenty of interest.
READ MORE:
Ms Tribe said the chamber had provided free membership to 20 not-for-profit organisations, "so they're coming into the networking and relationship side of things".
She was also organising lunch and learn sessions on key business topics including governance, finance, marketing and areas "to help them set up more systems and efficiencies".
At the same time the not-for-profits are teaching business owners how to get value-driven, passionate and engaged workers "which would really assist at a time of workforce shortages," Ms Tribe said.
"So there's mutual benefit to building relationships with each other."
Ms Tribe has been returned for her sixth term at the chamber's helm, with John Lamont as vice-president, Renee Knight as treasurer and Hayley Byrne the secretary.
The committee features new faces in Jack Dinnie from Bumpy Road Catering and Events and Crystal Brandon from Ray White South Coast, while Ory Purhonen from Webics has rejoined the committee.
They join Anna Finch from Kardia HR, Jamie McAinsh of The Marketing Clan, business coach Miranda Packer, Raj Ray of Silos Estate and Sian Ludlow from Stella Studioz.
Ms Tribe thanked outgoing committee members Kristen Russell from Kris Mind Dynamics, Sally Latham from Savvy Sally, Phil Guy of Phil Guy Building Solutions and David Goodman for their time and efforts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.