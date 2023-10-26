Shoalhaven Council has amended its controversial changes to the 45 degree tree removal policy.
Crs Patricia White and Paull Ell tried in September to bring about amendments to the changed regulations for people removing trees that had the potential to fall on their homes.
After hearing that many experienced arborists had been put out of work by the requirement that tree removals only be carried out by level three arborists, they called for changes so work could be carried out by suitably qualified and experienced arborists.
The amendment was deferred pending legal advice, but this week was adopted unanimously during an extraordinary meeting.
After the meeting arborists who had been fearing for their livelihoods presented flowers to Cr White.
However Mayor Amanda Findley said she had also been working to ensure all local arborists could retain their livelihoods.
"Whenever I learned that there were arborists within this community who had been put out of work, I immediately contacted the directors and the staff and asked how we could alleviate that problem and how we could make moves on that," Cr Findley said the day after the meeting.
She said the deferral for legal advice was important to "make sure that council was not put into a litigating hotspot".
"Why I put the brakes on it last time was to get the legal advice to make sure that council wasn't going to be exposed, and to make sure that we had a policy that was fit for purpose," Cr Findley said.
This decision came nine weeks into the 12-month trial amendment to the Shoalhaven Development Control Plan that also includes notifying council and neighbours at least five days prior that a tree meeting the 45 degree rule criteria was to be removed or substantially pruned.
"We embarked on this trial amendment to introduce some protocols and gather intelligence on this long-standing policy of council," Cr Findley said.
"We have listened to those in the industry and after seeking legal advice and input from Safe Work NSW, believe this update to the amendment supports the intention and the concerns of some local arborists."
Submissions on the draft amendment will be on exhibition from November 1 to 29, and the current provisions will remain in effect until any policy updates are made.
The 12-month trial ends on August 16, 2024.
