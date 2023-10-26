South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Tall Shaun's EP launch at Milton Theatre

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tall Shaun's EP launch at Milton Theatre. Picture Dane Singleton Studio
Tall Shaun's EP launch at Milton Theatre. Picture Dane Singleton Studio

Tall Shaun's popularity continues to rise - as does interest in the group's debut EP.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.