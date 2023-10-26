Tall Shaun's popularity continues to rise - as does interest in the group's debut EP.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Headed by Shaun Wessel, the group's EP launch at the Milton Theatre was sold out in a flash.
Now due to public demand, tickets for another concert are now on sale.
Tall Shaun's repeat "EP launch" performance will be held on Sunday, December 3 with doors to open at 7:30pm for a 8pm show.
The group's debut EP 'Resolution' is now out on Spotify and doing well.
'Resolution' could well be a best seller for Shaun Wessel - a former carpenter who came to national prominence when he appeared on The Voice.
The band, to work on the EP, locked themselves away in a hillside homestead in Rose Valley near Kiama/Gerringong.
Along with being on The Voice, he was a South Coast favourite when gigging with Tall Shaun and the Resolution Blues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.