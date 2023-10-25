The Shoalhaven's Mountain Side Meats has again dominated the NSW and ACT Sausage King competition.
The butchery that has outlets in Berry, Shoalhaven Heads and North Nowra won two of the competition's most coveted awards - traditional beef and open gourmet class.
The gourmet class allows the freedom "to go a little bit crazy with flavours", according to Mountain Side Meats owner Nathan Alcock, but he and his team won with a smoky pulled pork sausage.
However it was not the first time Mountain Side Meats has been awarded in the Sausage King competition.
Mr Alcock said he opened at Shoalhaven Heads in 2012, and in 2014 won his first state award.
There had been several wins since, "but this the first time we've won the traditional Australian, and the first time won with smoky pulled pork - a fairly new snag in the shop that's going really well".
Mr Alcock said the continued success was due to his staff.
"I guess we've just been consistent over the years, and we put a lot of pride into them," he said.
"I have 17 staff and they're all passionate about what they do, they just love to create new things - we've been talking about this sausage comp for months."
Using fresh local ingredients was another key element, Mr Alcock said.
"We put a lot of effort into sourcing the absolute best products available, and local's important to us - we focus on local as much as we can," Mr Alcock said.
Two years ago he and wife Amanda bought a farm beside the Shoalhaven River at Pyree, raising cattle to create the full farm to fork experience.
"The cattle are free range and grass fed, so we've got control from start to finish," Mr Alcock said.
Two of his sons also work in the business, "and it's good for them to be able to see the farm side as well".
Following the state wins, Mountain Side Meats is representing NSW in the two categories at the national sausage championships in Queensland during 2024.
