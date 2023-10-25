South Coast Register
Family members are on their way to collect Cody from Wagga Wagga

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 26 2023 - 10:54am, first published October 25 2023 - 7:00pm
Cody Nevin has been found at Junee. Picture supplied.
Missing Milton teenager Cody Nevin has been found safe at Junee today (Wednesday, October 25).

