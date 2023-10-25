Missing Milton teenager Cody Nevin has been found safe at Junee today (Wednesday, October 25).
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Mum Rebecca Warren said she was "ecstatic, relieved" at the news, but did not have a lot of details.
"All I know is that he's been found and we're on our way to Wagga Wagga," she said.
"Thankyou so much to everyone for everything they have done to help us locate him."
Cody was last seen on Little Forest Road, just north of the Milton township, about 6.50pm on Friday, October 20.
Police were contacted when he could not be located or contacted, raising immediate concerns for his welfare because of his age and the fact Cody lived with autism, ADHD and mental health issues, and was dependent on medication.
"Following extensive inquiries and a public appeal for assistance, he was located in Junee about 11.30am today," a police spokesperson said.
Police have thanked the media and community for their help finding Cody.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.