Nowra Rotary is taking a tour of some of the Huskisson Industrial Estate's businesses for its vocational night on Wednesday, November 1.
The members will gather at 6pm at Ortho Fabrication Australia, 5/24 Duranbah Drive, near the rock climbing gym.
The business is the go-to Australian-based prosthetic and orthotic device manufacturer born out of the requirement to support local and overseas clinical providers.
Ortho Fabrication representatives will speak to Rotarians and their guests for about 30 minutes, before the group moves to the Jervis Bay Brewery where other small businesses will make presentations.
That includes a talk from Woebegone Free Dive, where owners Dylan and Lara pride themselves on setting a new standard for the dive industry.
They will be sharing their passion for the ocean, its creatures and sharing amazing experiences with their guests.
The evening will also have a social element, with time for members to relax while enjoying a meal and liquid refreshments at the brewery.
