South Coast bus passengers have a chance to speak with the state government on what they want from their bus services.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Bus Industry Taskforce is running face-to-face forums on Friday, October 27, giving for bus passengers a chance to have their feedback captured by taskforce members and Transport for NSW planners.
The Bus Industry Taskforce was formed to make recommendations to improve the reliability, quality and effectiveness of bus services across NSW.
Commuters can discuss bus services, frequency, reliability, routes, bus stop set ups and accessibility.
Feedback received will be used by the taskforce and the Minister for Transport to inform further considerations and decisions on how to improve bus services on the South Coast.
The forums are being held at the Worrigee Sports Club, from 10 to 10.45am, and 11 to 11.45am.
Feedback can also be submitted by visiting https://www.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say/bus-industry-taskforce
Translation options are available and feedback can be submitted in a preferred language.
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, encouraged people to attend the sessions.
"This is a great opportunity for everyone to have their say on the improvements that they would like to see to the local bus network," she said.
"I'd encourage everyone interested in improving bus services on the South Coast to come along and have their say.
"I look forward to hearing people's comments and concerns and will continue to work with the Transport Minister and Parliamentary Secretary to improve services for our region that matches our growing demand for public transport services,' Ms Butler said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.