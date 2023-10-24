Regional Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison has visited the Shoalhaven to spruik the benefits of the proposed East Nowra Sub Arterial Road, and re-announce the state government's funding promises.
The government has committed to spending $12 million on the road over four years, including $1 million this year to start the planning process as part of $5 million for planning over three years.
A further $7 million is in the budget to start construction during the 2026-27 financial year.
A Shoalhaven Council report estimated the cost of the road at $75 million, and said about $25 million more would be needed "to optimise integration and connectivity with surrounding streets".
State Member for South Coast. Liza Butler, was confident work to build the road would start during the 2026-27 year.
However Kiama MP Gareth Ward said all of the money allocated in the budget was planning money, and "this government will go full term without a shovel touching a single sod of dirt".
Ms Butler said the ENSAR was "a really important project for Nowra", and needed to be built regardless of what happened with the proposed Nowra Bypass.
"Local businesses have said to me that a bypass is not the answer for local traffic here," she said.
Ms Aitchison said the two projects could be done at the same time.
"One of the things that I'm really concerned about is having proper sequencing of projects," she said.
"That's why we are doing this planning work now so that when the bypass is happening and ENSAR is happening they're actually working hand in glove, and that we're able to use contractors efficiently, materials efficiently, etc, so it really is a sequencing of projects."
Ms Aitchison said three years of planning for the project would include "interrogating" the work already completed by Shoalhaven Council, to get proper costings and projections.
But while final costings were not yet known, Ms Aitchison was adamant, "We are going ahead, but this is just the starting point."
Ms Butler said the project was vital "to let traffic flow freely around the CBD area".
"It's really important that we undertake this for the future of traffic flows around the Nowra CBD," Ms Butler added.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the project would not be an easy one because much of the ground being covered consisted of flood plains.
That's why thorough planning was needed, Cr Findley said, because "we need to get the very best outcome for the taxpayer dollars".
She said the ENSAR and a proposed Hillcrest to Yalwal sub-arterial road formed "an extremely important package of works for this area to keep moving while we go through the planning and other stages of a very expensive bypass".
