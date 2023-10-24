After nearly 70 years servicing the Shoalhaven community, Wray Owen Funerals is no more.
The funeral home that had been operating since 1954 has been taken over by Illawarra-based funeral directors, H Parsons, with the signs changing last week.
Owner and the fourth generation of the Parsons family to work in the business, Alan Parsons, said he was happy to have the opportunity to further support the Shoalhaven community by buying Wray Owen from the Strathie family.
He said during its 130-year history, H Parsons had supported many Shoalhaven families as they honoured the lives of their loved ones.
"We've assisted many Shoalhaven families over the years, helping them to create unique and moving farewells that celebrate the lives of their loved ones," Mr Parsons said.
"We know how important it is to feel close to your loved one as you find the right way to say goodbye, so we're delighted that we'll soon be able to provide a convenient, local destination in the Shoalhaven."
With a history that is also deeply rooted in family and giving back to the community, Mr Parsons said the decision to purchase Wray Owen Funerals had felt right from the very first conversation.
"H Parsons wouldn't be where it is today if we didn't have the loyalty of the local community," he said.
"Giving back is so important to us - whether it's by employing local staff, buying from fellow local businesses, or sponsoring local charities and community organisations.
"When I saw that those same values were evident in the Wray Owen business, I knew that we would be able to continue the legacy of the Owen family and carry it forward even further," Mr Parsons said.
In addition to the expansion, H Parsons has purchased a non-operating function centre in Wandandian, to bring immersive services to the Bay and Basin area.
"The whole idea is immersing yourself in familiar surroundings, forest scene or beach scenes, and creating an environment where everyone attending the funeral feels in a familiar, comfortable surroundings," Mr Parsons said.
"Our investment in Wandandian will mean the families of the Bay and Basin area will now have access to a modern, clean and comfortable location for their funeral services without having to travel as far."
Talks are underway with local tradespeople and suppliers to help renew the existing function centre to be more suitable for funeral services and other functions with catering options.
