Save money by becoming a library member Advertising Feature

As the cost of living rises, it is becoming increasingly hard to find the money to pay for reading material, music, films, and audio products.

But did you know that your local library can provide all these things, and more, completely free of charge?



That's why Shoalhaven Libraries encourage their local communities to join their nearest branch.



Becoming a library member could save your household money.

Not only is membership free, it provides free access to thousands of hard-copy and digital items, as well as the use of 10 public computers.

With a generous loan limit of 30 items, members can borrow hundreds of dollars' worth of items. The only "catch" is that everything needs to be returned when you're finished with it.

Not only are you eligible to access a huge range of resources, but you can also attend many amazing public events.



Shoalhaven Libraries have weekly activities for adults and children ranging from author talks, storytimes, craft activities, movie screenings, and special interest events.

"Our libraries are for everyone in the community, and we love to welcome people through our doors," said Robin Sharpe, outreach and digital services manager.



"Being a member helps us to be able to continue to provide all the resources and services free of charge, so join us today."

You can join online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au and immediately gain access to the digital library, which offers hours of entertainment.



Then, pay your local library a visit to be made a full member, and start borrowing physical items.

The library is also the perfect place to study, or just spend time away from the hustle and bustle.



"Come on in and use the only card that will never decline."