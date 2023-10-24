As the cost of living rises, it is becoming increasingly hard to find the money to pay for reading material, music, films, and audio products.
But did you know that your local library can provide all these things, and more, completely free of charge?
That's why Shoalhaven Libraries encourage their local communities to join their nearest branch.
Becoming a library member could save your household money.
Not only is membership free, it provides free access to thousands of hard-copy and digital items, as well as the use of 10 public computers.
With a generous loan limit of 30 items, members can borrow hundreds of dollars' worth of items. The only "catch" is that everything needs to be returned when you're finished with it.
Not only are you eligible to access a huge range of resources, but you can also attend many amazing public events.
Shoalhaven Libraries have weekly activities for adults and children ranging from author talks, storytimes, craft activities, movie screenings, and special interest events.
"Our libraries are for everyone in the community, and we love to welcome people through our doors," said Robin Sharpe, outreach and digital services manager.
"Being a member helps us to be able to continue to provide all the resources and services free of charge, so join us today."
You can join online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au and immediately gain access to the digital library, which offers hours of entertainment.
Then, pay your local library a visit to be made a full member, and start borrowing physical items.
The library is also the perfect place to study, or just spend time away from the hustle and bustle.
"Come on in and use the only card that will never decline."
For more information phone 4429 3705.
Bundanon's summer season has just launched with a full program of art, music, and food.
Soak up summer with Afternoons at Ramox and enjoy free live music by South Coast locals Cameron Little (November 12), Dan Challis (December 3), and Kay Proudlove (January 28).
Served exclusively at these events is a specialty Bundanon tonic, created by Ramox Café chefs, and brewed with botanicals sourced from the Bundanon site.
Indulge in a special evening of fine-dining with the Twilight Dinner Series. Enjoy a three-course meal by executive chef Douglas Innes-Will, that champions quality, seasonal produce sourced from the Shoalhaven region. A private viewing of the art museum, intimate live music, and a free shuttle service is included.
Feel rejuvenated with morning yoga overlooking the Shoalhaven River. Led by Taylor, a Nowra local from Yonder Movement, enjoy an hour-long Vinyasa class open to all abilities and designed to be the ultimate mind, body and soul refresh. Classes will run across select Wednesdays and Sundays.
Looking for something fun to do with your little one? Spend the morning at the art museum, exploring the newest exhibition and free art-making with Bundanon's learning team.
Bundanon Mini takes place on the third Thursday of every month, and is now free for both carers and little ones (0-5 years-old).
Visit bundanon.com.au/whats-on.
Marcia Hines, the undisputed "Queen of Pop", is set to dazzle audiences when she hits the stage at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Don't miss out on her show, Still Shining, on Saturday, November 4, where she will showcase five decades of her top hits.
A celebration of her extraordinary achievements from the early days of Fire and Rain, she weaves stories from her incredible career into a set list of songs that will take you all the way back.
Later in November, the Orava Quartet - hailed by Limelight magazine as "the most exciting young quartet on the block" - will captivate audiences.
They bring their unique sound and breathtaking intensity to stunning performances of Mozart's String Quartet in B Flat Major alongside two Renaissance pieces and the beautifully romantic String Quartet no. 2 by Borodin.
Also in November, you can dance the night away as AMTC presents Footloose, rock out with indie favourites Boy & Bear, and get your sequin fix with Prada Clutch's: All-Drag Xmas Revue.
The popular Morning Matinee season comes to a joyful end on December 5 with The Vallies Celebrate Christmas.
Book now, as tickets are flying out the door.
Entertainment Centre members will be invited to hear about the shows set to hit the stage next year when the 2024 season is announced in early December.
There's no better time to become a member!
For more information visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or call the box office on 4429 5757.
Photographs, painting, sculpture, printmaking, and textile art - three exciting new exhibitions present something for everyone.
Life Through the Lens presents photojournalist Lance Nelson's first decade working for magazines such as Walkabout, covering human interest stories throughout the 1960's. With photographs from Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and small-town Australia, this exhibition offers an intriguing snapshot into the past.
Jaz Corr presents BAMAL Pilgrim, a collection of paintings and sculpture exploring connections to land through contemporary Aboriginal iconography and art practice. Inspired by the Shoalhaven landscape, historical stories, and symbolic representation drawn from the body movements of the practice Wayapa Wuurrk, the works document mark-making on country.
Hungarian Experience - a print journey offers a selection of works by Linda Balding, alongside Hungarian students' works she collected while on a year-long cultural exchange scholarship studying at the Academy of Fine Arts in Budapest in 1977.
The selection of prints captures the pursuit of technical excellence and presents an engaging time capsule from behind the Iron Curtain in communist Hungary.
If this exhibition inspires you to try your hand at printmaking, why not join Linda for Your Print Journey - Relief Prints with a twist this Saturday, or try Traditional and Alternative Printmaking, a three-week studio workshop to enhance, experiment, and broaden your printmaking skills.
Visit shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/bookings.