Marcia Hines is set to shine on stage

Marcia Hines, Still Shining Tour 2024. Image by Robert Catto. Picture supplied

Marcia Hines, the undisputed "Queen of Pop", is set to dazzle audiences when she hits the stage at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.

Don't miss out on her show, Still Shining, on Saturday, November 4, where she will showcase five decades of her top hits.



A celebration of her extraordinary achievements from the early days of Fire and Rain, she weaves stories from her incredible career into a set list of songs that will take you all the way back.

Later in November, the Orava Quartet - hailed by Limelight magazine as "the most exciting young quartet on the block" - will captivate audiences.



They bring their unique sound and breathtaking intensity to stunning performances of Mozart's String Quartet in B Flat Major alongside two Renaissance pieces and the beautifully romantic String Quartet no. 2 by Borodin.

Also in November, you can dance the night away as AMTC presents Footloose, rock out with indie favourites Boy & Bear, and get your sequin fix with Prada Clutch's: All-Drag Xmas Revue.

The popular Morning Matinee season comes to a joyful end on December 5 with The Vallies Celebrate Christmas.



