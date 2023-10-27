All of the Shoalhaven is in drought or drought affected, according to the Department of Primary Industry (DPI).
The parishes Northern, Southern, central and most of the Western parts of the region are in drought, while the remaining parishes on the Shoalhaven's Eastern seaboard are listed as drought affected.
The DPI's Combined Drought Indicator (CDI) provides a snapshot of current seasonal conditions for NSW, factoring in rainfall, soil moisture and modelled pasture/crop growth indices.
It defines an area of NSW to be in a drought category if any of these indices fall below 30 per cent when compared to historical records.
DPI recorded that September continued this year's NSW-wide trend of rainfall very much below the average for most of the state.
The Shoalhaven experienced between 5-25mm of rainfall across the region in September, taking the total rainfall for this calendar year to 300-800mm across the region.
Last month also saw the continuation of several consecutive months of negative rainfall anomaly - the difference between total monthly rainfall and the long-term average monthly rainfall - in the Shoalhaven. The region experienced between -10 and -100mm rainfall anomaly.
Tallowa Dam provides 95 per cent of the Shoalhaven's water, and at the time of publication, its capacity of was five per cent, according to WaterNSW.
However, the region's three other dams - Bamarang, Porters Creek and Danjera - which are controlled by Shoalwater, had a total combined capacity of 98.5 per cent (100 per cent capacity at Bamarang and Danjera dams, 89.7 percent at Porters Creek).
These three dams each serve a different purpose for the region.
Danjera Dam is an emergency supply or backup supply, Porters Creek Dam is the water supply for the southern Shoalhaven area, and Bamarang dam is used for off stream storage - Tallowa Dam releases flow into the Shoalhaven River, which is pumped into Bamarang to be put through a water treatment plant.
NSW is in the midst of a hot, dry spring, and summer is forecast to only be hotter and drier, with the El Nino weather event.
Water conservation is of great importance for communities experiencing, or set to experience drought in the coming months and year.
Shoalwater Executive Manager, Robert Horner, said they promote the conservation of water and recommends residents to check out their website for tips and methods on how to do so.
He added that the DPI's classification of Shoalhaven parishes as being in drought or affected by drought as a warning to residents to start being more vigilant with their water usage.
"We've had two and a half years of fairly wet weather since the fires," he said. "We've had an awful lot of rain. I guess over that period, when we do get a lot of rain, people can become complacent about water usage.
"So, we're just asking people that they really start to give it some thought and become more vigilant with their water usage as we head into dry times.
"We've been advised that we are in an El Nino event at the moment, and that's likely to stay with us, at least through spring and the summer of this year at least. So, that tells us that, yeah, there's a dry hot period coming up."
Mr Horner said the last two years has seen a higher usage of water by residents in the Shoalhaven, and that it has risen in the last six months, corresponding with the drier weather.
